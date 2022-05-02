Warwick, RI – The Community College of Rhode Island is one of 10 finalists nationwide in Lumina Foundation’s The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, which will award $1.9 million in grant funding to amplify brand-building and strategic marketing efforts at America’s community colleges.

The Million Dollar Community College Challenge aims to support efforts that deepen the aspirational connection between community colleges and adult students interested in pursuing a college degree or post-high school credential. The winner will receive a $1 million grant to support brand building and strategic marketing efforts. The nine runners-up will each receive $100,000. All 10 finalists will receive technical assistance to develop actionable brand building and marketing strategies. The winner will be announced in August.

The 10 finalists were announced during a virtual ceremony Thursday. CCRI joins the College of Eastern Idaho, County College of Morris (New Jersey), Great Falls College Montana State University, Long Beach City College, Houston Community College, Madera Community College (California), Madison Area Technical College (Wisconsin), Minnesota State College Southeast, and Northwest-Shoals Community College (Alabama).

During the second round of the competition, each of the finalists will create a video narrative that captures what is uniquely exceptional about their college and illustrates the promise that adults should expect as community college students.

“The Million Dollar Community College Challenge is all about promoting the opportunities at community colleges and connecting adults to higher education,” said Shauna Davis, strategy director for community college participation at Lumina. “The 10 finalists each submitted a compelling vision for making vital campus to community connections and creative ideas for promoting their colleges brand.”

“CCRI is inspired by Lumina’s visionary commitment to reimagining the brand identity of community colleges nationwide. We are excited that Lumina has allowed us to tell our story and engage a new community of adults in the transformative power of a CCRI education. We will start as we always do – by listening to and learning from the prospective students we seek to serve,” said Amy Kempe, director of Marketing and Communications for CCRI.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation’s need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

About CCRI

The Community College of Rhode Island, New England’s largest community college, enrolls nearly 20,000 students in credit-bearing programs and an additional 8,500 individuals in workforce development programs and adult education courses annually. CCRI also provides transportation education and certification to 14,000 Rhode Islanders each year. Classes and programs are offered at CCRI’s full-service campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport, online and in partnership with the Westerly Education Center. For more information, visit www.ccri.edu.