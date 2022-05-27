Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty on Thursday announced the sale of 1677 Round Top Road for $1,525,000.

The c.1826 home that inspired the horror franchise “The Conjuring” is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States. The seller was represented by The Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The RR&A Team at Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

The home sold for 27% over the original asking price. According to data from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, 1677 Round Top Road is the most expensive home sold in Burrillville on record.

“It is a career highlight to have been a part of this storied home’s legacy,” says Ben Kean, Junior Partner and Sales Associate of The Blackstone Team. “Representing and marketing this home was an honor we do not take lightly, and we are grateful to the sellers for trusting us to be their partners through this transaction.”

Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800’s. To this day, countless happenings have been reported. The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.

“The Blackstone Team at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty thanks all who have assisted in the success of selling this historic one-of-a-kind property,” adds Ben Gugliemi, Sales Associate of The Blackstone Team.