DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his ex-wife in her own home, prosecutors said.

Willie Foster, 56, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years on Monday in Norfolk Superior Court in the killing of Anita Clark, 46, in Stoughton.

It took more than nine years to resolve the case because Foster kepting changing lawyers, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He was represented by his fifth attorney at sentencing.

“The family expressed that the repeated postponements in this case were manifestly unfair to them, and I cannot disagree,” Morrissey said. Judges over the years allowed Foster to fire his attorneys after trial dates had already been set, then allowed new attorneys the time necessary to prepare for the case.

Police went to Clark’s home on May 4, 2013, for a wellbeing check when she did not show up for work, and found her body inside a bedroom closet, prosecutors said. There were signs of a struggle in the bedroom. Investigators determined that Foster was a suspect and he was arrested two days later.