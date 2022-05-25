Meet your new best friend, Nelson – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Pepper is a 5-year-old female Cattle Dog, Australian (Blue Heeler)/Mix.

Pepper is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Pepper;

“Every so often the Potter League is blessed with a truly sweet soul. This time it has come in the form of a little Cattle Dog mix named Pepper.

Cuddly doesn’t even begin to describe this lady. If she was small enough to fit in your pocket, she would live there. If you could remain sitting down forever, she would be forever in your lap. All Pep desires in life is love and affection. Perhaps a good jaunt in the yard every now and then, too.

However, the first time you meet Pepper you may not see this side of her right away. She’s a very sensitive girl and can sometimes shy away from new people. Pepper prefers her world to stay small and predictable. Time, soft voices and some delicious treats will get this girl melting in to you. Once Pep makes that bond with you, you will be hard-pressed to find a more loyal animal.

Being such a special animal, Pep will be looking for a very special home. She will thrive in a quiet home with adults. She is a perfect couch buddy, and will love some evening TV time with her people. Speaking of “her people,” Pep doesn’t want to share the affection of her friends with another dog. Cats? They’re fine, but she has no interest in sharing her home with dogs.”

For more information about Pepper, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.