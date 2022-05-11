Meet your new best friend, Nelson – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Nelson is a 3-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Nelson is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Nelson;

Nelson is a big, brown 3 year old meatball looking for a family to call his own. This man is very sweet and loves to greet new people with butt wiggles and lots of kisses. He enjoys going for walks and getting attention from everyone he meets. He has no experience with cats but has lives with other dogs before and really enjoyed it! He also loves sturdy, dog savvy kids.

If you think that Nelson would be the perfect man for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the shelter to meet him!

Nelson. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

For more information about Nelson, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.