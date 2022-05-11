Meet your new best friend, Nelson – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Nelson is a 3-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Nelson is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Nelson;

Nelson is a big, brown 3 year old meatball looking for a family to call his own. This man is very sweet and loves to greet new people with butt wiggles and lots of kisses. He enjoys going for walks and getting attention from everyone he meets. He has no experience with cats but has lives with other dogs before and really enjoyed it! He also loves sturdy, dog savvy kids. If you think that Nelson would be the perfect man for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the shelter to meet him!

Nelson. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

For more information about Nelson, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.