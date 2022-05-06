Meet your new best friend, Maggie May– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Maggie May is a 9-year-old female Shepherd/Mix.

Maggie May is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Maggie May;

!!! Maggie May is in Foster! Please call the shelter at 401-846-8276 to set up a date to meet her !!! Maggie May is THE definition of a good ol’ gal. This sweet girl was made for family living, and cannot wait to find her next home! Mags is just a good dog! She walks wonderfully on the leash, and really enjoys taking her time to sniff out her surroundings. Don’t let her age fool you – she very much enjoys her adventure time! As long as she’s with her friends, she’s down for anything. Maggie doesn’t mind the company of other dogs, but she isn’t much of a wrestler. She prefers her dog-friends to be her pace – calm and easy going. Puppies just have too much energy for her. Maggie May will do her best to fit in just about any house hold!

For more information about Maggie May, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.