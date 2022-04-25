A record number of Newport’s finest shops have gone “daffy” while decorating their storefront windows, participating in Newport’s Daffodil Days annual storefront window display contest.

All photos provided by Newport Daffodil Days

“We’re delighted that a record 35 retail shops throughout the area “got their yellow out,” demonstrating their creativity and enthusiasm as they made Newport come alive this spring,” said Newport in Bloom chair Kiki McMahan. “We’d like to thank all the retailers who participated with hope their sales season is as bright and bountiful as the daffodils throughout town.”

And the 2022 winners are:



Bellevue Avenue:

1st Place X & O Boutique

2nd Place Gingy,s

3rd Place International Tennis Hall of Fame

Lower Thames/ Bowens & Bannister’s Wharf:

1st Place Karma Kitchen

2nd Place Black Dog – Bannister’s Wharf

3. Style Newport

Upper Thames:

1st Place Black Dog – Thames

2nd Place Tie:

Cutie Curls

The General Store

3rd Place. Arnold Art Store

Containers: – City Wide

1st Place Young Designs

2nd Place La Forge Casino Restaurant

Most Daffy: Hogan Associates



NOW VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE WINDOW!

The Public now has the chance to vote for their favorite window display – the “People’s Choice.”

Go to https://newportdaffydays.com/window-decorating-contest-vote-here/ where one can view all 35 window displays.