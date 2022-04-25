A record number of Newport’s finest shops have gone “daffy” while decorating their storefront windows, participating in Newport’s Daffodil Days annual storefront window display contest.
“We’re delighted that a record 35 retail shops throughout the area “got their yellow out,” demonstrating their creativity and enthusiasm as they made Newport come alive this spring,” said Newport in Bloom chair Kiki McMahan. “We’d like to thank all the retailers who participated with hope their sales season is as bright and bountiful as the daffodils throughout town.”
And the 2022 winners are:
Bellevue Avenue:
1st Place X & O Boutique
2nd Place Gingy,s
3rd Place International Tennis Hall of Fame
Lower Thames/ Bowens & Bannister’s Wharf:
1st Place Karma Kitchen
2nd Place Black Dog – Bannister’s Wharf
3. Style Newport
Upper Thames:
1st Place Black Dog – Thames
2nd Place Tie:
- Cutie Curls
- The General Store
3rd Place. Arnold Art Store
Containers: – City Wide
1st Place Young Designs
2nd Place La Forge Casino Restaurant
Most Daffy: Hogan Associates
NOW VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE WINDOW!
The Public now has the chance to vote for their favorite window display – the “People’s Choice.”
Go to https://newportdaffydays.com/window-decorating-contest-vote-here/ where one can view all 35 window displays.