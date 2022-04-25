A record number of Newport’s finest shops have gone “daffy” while decorating their storefront windows, participating in Newport’s Daffodil Days annual storefront window display contest.

All photos provided by Newport Daffodil Days

“We’re delighted that a record 35 retail shops throughout the area “got their yellow out,” demonstrating their creativity and enthusiasm as they made Newport come alive this spring,” said Newport in Bloom chair Kiki McMahan. “We’d like to thank all the retailers who participated with hope their sales season is as bright and bountiful as the daffodils throughout town.”

And the 2022 winners are:

Bellevue Avenue:

1st Place       X & O Boutique

2nd Place     Gingy,s

3rd Place     International Tennis Hall of Fame

Lower Thames/ Bowens & Bannister’s Wharf:

1st Place   Karma Kitchen

2nd Place   Black Dog – Bannister’s Wharf

3.   Style Newport

Upper Thames:

1st Place      Black Dog – Thames

2nd Place     Tie:

  • Cutie Curls
  • The General Store

3rd Place.      Arnold Art Store

Containers: – City Wide

1st Place        Young Designs

2nd Place       La Forge Casino Restaurant

Most Daffy: Hogan Associates


NOW VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE WINDOW!

The Public now has the chance to vote for their favorite window display – the “People’s Choice.”

Go to https://newportdaffydays.com/window-decorating-contest-vote-here/ where one can view all 35 window displays.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.