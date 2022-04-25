Why buy coffee from the big chain stores when you can get better coffee at so many locally-owned cafes? Although Newport lost one of its most iconic, local-owned coffee spots at the end of 2021 when the Coffee Grinder shutdown, there are still plenty of cafes with big character in Newport and the surrounding areas. Support local-owned coffee shops in Newport County and get your next morning cup from a shop on this list.

The Nitro Bar | Newport

Famous for its Nitro Cold Brew, The Nitro Bar now has two Newport locations located on Pond Avenue off Broadway and on Thames Street.

Mokka Coffeehouse | Newport

An old-world style coffeehouse, serving great Fair Trade artisan coffee and coffee drinks, fresh pastries, light lunch, and delicious desserts.

Empire Tea & Coffee | Newport and Bristol

With two Newport locations and one Bristol location, Empire is the quintessential coffee house for meetings, catching up with friends, doing work or studying.

Simple Merchant Coffee | Newport

Located inside Innovate Newport, this hidden gem serves up some of the best coffee on Aquidneck Island.

Groundswell Cafe + Garden | Tiverton

Located in Tiverton, head to Groundswell for top notch espresso, stay for the gorgeous interior design and Parisian ambiance at this shopping destination.

The Beehive Cafe | Bristol

This cozy but bustling spot celebrates thoughtful food, carefully crafted coffee, and the Bristol community.

Custom Coffee House | Middletown

Owned by Veteran Coffee Roasters with a mission to support veterans in need by producing superior coffee, Custom Coffee House is an award-winning coffee destination in Middletown. Learn more here.

Kaffeology | Newport and Portsmouth

With locations in Newport and Portsmouth and a reality TV star owner, this unique coffee shop specializes in Instagram-worthy, ultra-decadent coffees and milkshakes.

Coastal Roasters | Tiverton

Head to this eclectic Tiverton spot for coffee by the cup or pound, whole leaf teas, a full espresso bar and smoothie menu.

Picnic | Newport

Across from Hotel Viking on Bellevue Avenue, Picnic is a Parisian-style cafe serving some of the best coffee and pastries in town.

Slice of Heaven | Jamestown

Stop to Slice for a cup of coffee and a pastry for a treat to start your morning on Jamestown.

Thriving Tree Coffee House | Portsmouth

Celebrating and supporting the Portsmouth community, Thriving Tree is much more than a coffee shop, serving seasonal food and hosting live events on the waterfront.

Meg’s Aussie Milk Bar | Newport

Stop in for a flat white and feel like you’re down under at this traditional Australian milk bar right in the heart of Newport.