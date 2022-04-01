yellow payloader
Photo by Life Of Pix on Pexels.com

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT (April 2 – 8)

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tiverton: Nanaquaket Rd. from Main Rd. to India Pt. Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

RITBA (April 3 – 9)

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge
Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm

Route 138 Connector
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.
.
Sakonnet River Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).