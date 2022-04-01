The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT (April 2 – 8)

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Tiverton: Nanaquaket Rd. from Main Rd. to India Pt. Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

RITBA (April 3 – 9)

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge