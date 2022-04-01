The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
RIDOT (April 2 – 8)
Weekday
Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Tiverton: Nanaquaket Rd. from Main Rd. to India Pt. Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
RITBA (April 3 – 9)
Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge
Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 4/4 to 4/8- 9 am to 2 pm
Route 138 Connector
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.
Mount Hope Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.
.
Sakonnet River Bridge
There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge