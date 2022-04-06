According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today we will see some rain and patchy fog, with a high near 49 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Rain, mainly before 3pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 3pm. High near 49. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 47. East wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers between 7am and 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.