Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the recent sale of the waterfront estate at 696K West Main Road, Little Compton for $4,100,000.

Located on nearly three acres on Briggs Marsh, the one-of-a-kind Little Compton property offers stunning 180-degree views over the marsh, conserved farmland, and the Atlantic Ocean beyond.

The seller was represented by Cherry Arnold, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Lisa Haffenreffer of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer.

The Royal Barry Wills designed home features gracious interiors, five spacious bedrooms with water views, a connected two-car garage, and breathtaking outdoor spaces.

Photos provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, this is the most expensive home sale in Little Compton in 2022.

“This beautiful estate was pending just twelve days after going on the market,” says Cherry Arnold in a statement. “The quality and reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty® marketing resulted in many interested buyers and multiple offers. I couldn’t be happier for both the sellers and the buyers!”

Located in Little Compton’s Fort Church area, the property is close to Warrens Point and Sakonnet Point, the Sakonnet harbor, and is minutes to the Little Compton Commons and Farm Stands.