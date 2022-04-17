Trinity Repertory in Providence has announced an incredible lineup of award-winning and world premiere productions for the upcoming 2022-23 Season. Each story stretches across genres and time periods, though all share a common theme: examining legacies, and how they are passed down from one generation to the next.

Watch the announcement from Trinity’s Artistic Director Curt Columbus below.

The Inheritance: Parts 1 and 2, by Matthew López

The Inheritance weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America, decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives—one older and one younger— their plans for marriage come to a screeching halt as they veer in opposite directions into uncharted waters. This fascinating and epic two-part drama is inspired by E.M. Forster’s classic Howard’s End, and received the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.

A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens

Rhode Island’s family holiday tradition returns! Reimagined anew every year, this glorious, joyful telling of the classic story evokes the magic and hope of the season and its contemporary relevance. Guided by Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and ultimately inspired by his community, Ebenezer Scrooge embarks on a heartwarming journey toward redemption.

Queen Margaret, drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White

From her roots as a provincial princess of France, to her ascension to the throne of England and her eventual downfall, Margaret is one of the most complicated, fascinating, and thrilling characters in Shakespeare’s works. She is a warrior, a wife, a politician, a mother… and this dynamic new drama, lifted and remixed from the text of Henry VI and Richard III, finally gives her story the telling it deserves.

The Inferior Sex, by Jacqueline E. Lawton

It’s the summer of 1972. The battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is ramping up across the nation. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is campaigning for president. And in midtown Manhattan, a group of women have created a magazine “for feminists who love fashion.” As the war in Vietnam intensifies, and the Watergate scandal erupts, the charged political and social climate challenges friendships and the future of the magazine itself. Poignant and hilarious, The Inferior Sex looks at finding your politics, your community, and your voice in an ever-changing world.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

An indisputable masterpiece by one of America’s greatest Broadway composers and lyricists, this is a heart-pounding thriller that also delights and amazes. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs unfairly done to him and his family by a corrupt system of justice. Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring, dark comedy filled with stunning terror that will leave you wanting more!

