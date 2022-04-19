At 7:39 am, Wind restrictions have been lifted on the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Bridges, according to Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

At 5:04 am, The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced that it has travel restrictions on all bridges.

“#RITBA ALERT: Due to high winds only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Bridges at this time.”

Motorcycles and empty tractor-trailers are not allowed at this time.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridge will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.

