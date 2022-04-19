RIPTA
Photo provided by Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) Credit: RIPTA

Following yesterday’s news that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer enforcing a federal mandate requiring face masks to be worn when using public transportation, The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is advising passengers that masks are now options for passengers and drivers while on board.

The mandate, which had been in place since February 1, 2021, was vacated by a federal judge in Florida yesterday.

RIPTA drivers and passengers are no longer required to wear a mask on board starting today, April 19, 2022.

“RIPTA encourages those who want to continue to wear a mask when on board to continue to do so,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit.

