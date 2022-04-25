HANSON, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged with child rape over the weekend after police received a tip about a video posted on social media, police said.

Jared Soltys, 23, of Providence, was held on $5,000 bail at his arraignment Monday on charges of statutory child rape and procuring liquor for someone under 21. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

Hanson police received a tip about the video at about 1 a.m. Saturday. It showed the suspect with a minor in an area of town which police recognized, according to a statement from Hanson police Chief Michael Miksch.

Officers responded to the area and talked to Soltys and the minor, then took Soltys into custody.

His attorney did not comment on the specific allegations but asked that judicial proceedings be permitted to run their course.