Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week, March 28 to April 1, 2022.

This recap was provided by the Rhode Island General Assembly’s Legislative Press Bureau.

Bill introduced to clarify constitutionally guaranteed public shore access

After months of hearings, the chairwoman of a commission studying the issue of

shoreline access, Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown),

introduced legislation (2022-H 8055) to define the publicly accessible shoreline as the

area beginning 10 feet landward of the highest point reached by the water during high

tide, as indicated by the line of seaweed, scum and other debris left by the water on

the land. The state constitution guarantees the public access to the shore, but there has

never been a clear legal answer to where the line is between the publicly accessible

shore and abutting private property.Click here to see news release.

Bill would create response team for cybersecurity breaches at state agencies

House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee Chairwoman Deborah

Ruggiero has introduced legislation (2022-H 7883) to create a cybersecurity incident

response group that would develop communication protocols for when there is a

cybersecurity breach at a public agency or body and make long-term plans for

coordinating such reporting. The need for better cybersecurity incident response

policies was made apparent by an incident at the Rhode Island Public Transit

Authority last year. Click here to see news release.

Peace groups support bills to reconsider investments in weapons, nuclear arsenal

Local peace and nonviolence groups gathered at a State House event to support two

bills sponsored by Rep. David Morales (D-Dist. 7, Providence) and Sen. Tiara Mack

(D-Dist. 6, Providence) to require the State Investment Commission to issue a report

detailing the extent to which the state pension fund is invested in military weapons

manufacturing (2022-H 7482, 2022-S 2589) and encourage the federal government to

pursue nuclear disarmament for the United States and worldwide (2022-H

7518 , 2022-S 2423). Click here to see news release.

Clean Water Association honors Shekarchi, Ruggerio, Carson, Euer

The Rhode Island Clean Water Association honored House Speaker K. Joseph

Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4,

North Providence, Providence), Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and

Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) as its 2022 Legislators of the

Year for their leadership in passing the Act on Climate last year. Click here to see news release.

Judiciary committees hear testimony on firearms bills

The House and Senate Judiciary committees met this week to hear testimony on

several bills related to firearms, including legislation that would prohibit the sale of

firearms and ammunition to those under 21 years of age, one that would make it a

felony to store a firearm unlocked, a bill prohibiting high-capacity magazines, a bill

that would permit Rhode Islanders age 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun

without a permit, and a bill that would mandate that police officers qualify in the use

of firearms in both daylight and nighttime conditions two times per year and that

correctional officers qualify every year instead of once every two years.

Rep. Place, Sen. Bell sponsor bill to phase out corporate incentive giveaways

Rep. David J. Place (R-Dist. 47, Burrillville, Glocester) and Sen. Samuel W. Bell (DDist. 5, Providence) have introduced legislation (2022-H 7642, 2022-S 2053) to enlist

Rhode Island in an interstate compact that protects public investments now, and in the

future. The legislation would be a first step in the phase-out of corporate giveaways,

with an anti-poaching agreement among state governments that would prohibit state

company-specific tax incentives and state company-specific grants as an inducement

for entities to relocate existing facilities. Click here to see news release.

Assembly passes legislation to allow URI trustee meetings to be held virtually



The General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski (DDist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) and Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist.

35, South Kingstown) that would allow University of Rhode Island trustee members

to remotely participate in meetings. The legislation (2022-S 2372, 2022-H 7817)

amends the General Laws by striking the provision that meeting virtually is only

allowed if trustee members are unable to be physically present at the meeting

location. Click here to see news release

Rep. Tobon named secretary of National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators

Rep. Carlos E. Tobon (D-Dist. 58, Pawtucket) was named the Secretary of the

National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, which was founded in 1989 as a

3 – 3 -nonpartisan, nonprofit organization serving and representing the interests of Hispanic state legislators. Click here to see news release.