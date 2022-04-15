In the wake of a tumultuous off-season, PVD Food Trucks opened their 2022 season Thursday, April 14 with a highly successful “Food Trucks Roll into Richmond” event. It took place on the small, triangular lot that is home to Richmond Town Hall, and featured 13 trucks offering everything from RI favorites to BBQ, to “south of the border” fare, with Trinity Brewhouse handling the adult beverages.

“It’s great what a little nice weather can do for turnout in what will hopefully be the start of an amazing season,” said Eric Weiner, owner of PVD Food Truck events.

Attendance was heavy, peaking at approximately 400, and topping out at slightly more than 600 participants mostly from Richmond, but including many from other Washington County communities, especially Charlestown. Most brought their families, spread out blankets on the green, watched the kids play, and listened to the music in a family-friendly environment.

Food Truck Night in Richmond (Photo: Thom Cahir)

Many Charlestown residents in attendance noted that they were sending a message to the political leadership in their town after the Town Council rejected overwhelming public support for PVD Food Trucks. The Council recently denied the bid to hold an event in Ninigret Park. Mr. Weiner, however, was gracious in his remarks and focused on the future.

More events are on the way for RI Food Trucks with Food Truck Friday at Roger Williams Park in Providence beginning April 15, and on May 5, Food Trucks by the Sea at Theater-by-the-Sea in South Kingstown.

For more PVD Food truck info, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pvdfoodtruckevents