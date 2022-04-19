Know a child actor who’s ready to make it on Broadway? Well, here’s their chance to shine.

The all-new tour of ANNIE, one of the best-loved musicals of all time, is now accepting casting submissions on its website. Actors must submit a performance video along with an application at the site below. Hurry – the deadline is April 21.

ANNIE will be at PPAC as part of their Encore Series, January 31 – February 5, 2023.

Click here to learn more: https://annietour.com/casting/