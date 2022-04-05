Louis “Lou” Paul Faverio, 70 of Newport, RI, passed away on April 4, 2022, with his loving wife Mary by his side.

Lou was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 29, 1952, and was the son of Edna (Schanil) and Frank Faverio. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971 with a Master Automotive Mechanics Technology certificate. He went on to attend New England Tech to further his knowledge and received a degree in Automotive Technology Mechanic. Pursuing his passion, Lou worked at Barry’s Automotive for twenty years. During his years in the automotive industry, he earned his ASC certification and Master Technician for Nissan and Volo. He always enjoyed working with his hands and working on any type of machine. His love for building and fixing things gave him the honor of building the only log cabin in the 5th Ward. Lou had many hobbies, but a few of his favorites were cruising on his candy apple red Harley Davidson, being a member of the H.O.G motorcycling club, exploring the bay with his beloved wife on the “Queen Mary”, and rooting for his Patriots as a season ticket holder for thirty years. Lou’s kindness and compassion extended to his pets, and he loved having Otto and Peter by his side.

In 1979 he married the love of his life, wife Mary (Saunders) Faverio. Their wedding song “Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel was the perfect example of the unconditional love they shared for each other. Throughout their forty-two years of marriage, Mary and Lou enjoyed countless adventures together.

In addition to his wife, Lou is survived by his brother in laws Peter (Dianna) Saunders of Middletown, Raymond Saunders of Annapolis, MD, Michael (Carol) Saunders and Paul (Cherie) Saunders of Newport. He is survived by his sister-in- laws Margret Dubic of Portsmouth and Catie (Walter) Aubin of Wakefield. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Edna (Schanil)and Frank Faverio and his sister-in-law Patricia Parsonage.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, April 7 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, April 8 at St. Mary’s Church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals www.potterleague.org or to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home