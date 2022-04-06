Joseph R. Churchill, 77, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was the husband of the late Barbara (Bartick) Churchill

Born in Gloucester, MA, he was the son of the late Everett and Maria (Coughlin) Churchill.

Joseph had a long Naval Career, serving during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Master Chief after 30 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Joseph leaves his sons Shawn P. Churchill and his wife Jennifer of Newport and Michael Churchill, of New Bedford. He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Churchill and his wife Maria of Gloucester, MA.

Visitation will be Monday morning, April 11, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI.