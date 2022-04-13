Eunice Geneva (Moody) Staats was born November 8, 1921 on the second floor of her uncle’s bakery in Harwich Center, MA. She was a native of Harwich, Cape Cod who lived in Newport, RI for 50 years. She died at age 100 on April 8, 2022 at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI.

Eunice leaves two sons; Edward F. Staats and his wife Susan (Genga) Staats of Lakeville, MA and Jeffrey L. Staats of Middletown, RI; a daughter, Diana (Staats) Vieira and her husband Alfred Vieira of Middletown, RI; six grandchildren: Sarah D. Staats (Courtney Anstett), Leah N. Staats (Ian Nielsen), Justin H. Staats, Dana M. Staats (Robert Baker), Martine D. Vieira and Jacob A. Vieira (April Sconyers); and four great-grandchildren, Oren Redwood Staats-Baker, Juniper DeMerice Staats-Baker, Damian Jacob Vieira and Oliver Bruce Vieira. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Moody and sister Doris Moody Clapp both of Harwich, and her great-grandson, Anders Staats Nielsen of Newport.

Eunice was the daughter of Blanche Ryder Moody and George Munsell Moody, who was the first fire chief in the town of Harwich. Her husband, Howard E. Staats, Jr., son of Howard E. Staats, Sr. and Sarah Allen Staats, was a veteran of WWII PT boat service in the South Pacific and died in 1955 in a torpedo accident with four other men at the Newport Naval Underwater Ordnance Station.

Eunice graduated from Brooks Academy Harwich in 1939 and moved to Newport in 1941 to work for the telephone company after a briefly working for the telephone company on Cape Cod. She married Howard in 1943. From 1947 on she spent most of her summers in Brewster, MA on Long Pond at the family summer home, Elbe Lodge. In 1991 she moved back to Harwich where she lived until 2012.

A prolific reader and gifted writer, she studied Creative Writing and Philosophy of Religion at URI. She published several short stories and poems during her life, most notably for the Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest and Poets’ Quarterly. She twice worked at the Redwood Library in Newport and worked for Newport dentist, Dr. Jay Rice Moody, as a secretary.

Most of all Eunice was a loved person with many friends. She dealt with adversity exceptionally, bringing up three children with the help of her husband’s parents.

A small graveside service will be held by her family at a future date. Any remembrances may be given to the Staats Family Scholarship at the Boston Architectural College, 320 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115.