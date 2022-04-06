Aurelio “Al” Lucci, of Portsmouth, RI, age 87, peacefully departed from this life at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Francine (Calarese) Lucci for 57 years.

Al was born in the seaside town of Bacoli, Italy to Antonio Lucci and Rosaria (Palumbo) Lucci. He graduated from Gianbattista Bella Porta High School in Naples, Italy, before immigrating to the U. S. After arriving in Providence, he served for 3 years in the U.S. Army. In 1962 he graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He then was employed at Raytheon in Portsmouth while he earned a M.S. in Electrical Engineering. Always an entrepreneur, Aurelio was the founder, president and CEO of Avanti Communications Corporation, developing technology in highspeed digital transmission. Later he founded Promptus Communications, Inc., also a telecommunications Company. In 1987 he received Governor’s Science and Technology award for technological advancement. Aurelio also served on the board of several organizations, including Bank Newport, the Newport County YMCA, the URI Engineering Council, St Luke’s Parish Council in Barrington and the Prescott Point Condo Association. Coming from Italy he played soccer his whole life. So when he saw there were no opportunities for children to play soccer here, he and others founded and the Portsmouth Youth Soccer Association. He also coached for the Ocean State Soccer League. Al and his wife, Francine, were active members of their church, St. Luke’s in Barrington and St. Barnabas in Portsmouth. They traveled extensively, including numerous trips to his hometown of Bacoli, Italy. Al was an avid bass and tuna fisherman aboard his boat “Fortuna” and earned the Nickname “Lucky Lucci.” Al was a passionate man who embraced life to the fullest. He was also very loving and caring and always put his family first. In his final years he spent much of his time caring for his beloved fig and persimmon trees with his cat Sammy always by his side.

Aurelio is survived by his wife Francine and their children Lisa Masse and her husband Claude of Coventry, Anthony “Tony” and his wife Cynthia of Bristol and Peter and his partner Seana Grady of Niwot, CO and Paamul, Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his son David P. Lucci. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Salvatore, Domenic and Mario, and sisters Angelica Rimauro, Anna Maria and Lidia Lucci.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 12, at 10:00 AM, at St. Barnabas Church, East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at link.memorial/lucci

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.