According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Frost Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.