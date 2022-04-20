According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
7 Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Frost Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com