According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.