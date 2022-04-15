According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 14 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 15 to 17 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 14 to 17 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 7 to 15 mph.

