Outdoor dining at Malt on Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo via Malt on Broadway's Facebook Page

Newport City Council will host a workshop on outdoor dining on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

During their last Council Meeting, City Council moved forward a resolution that called for this workshop with businesses and residents of the neighborhood to consider the use of parking spaces along Broadway as outdoor dining areas. Outdoor dining was offered during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and was called successful by many. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Council is considering whether to extend outdoor dining or not.

The public is welcome to watch/participate virtually via WebEx. The link is here and the webinar number is 2631 810 3279. The webinar password is “dine”.

Those interested in participating can also join by phone by calling 1-844-621-3956. The access code is 263 181 03279.

