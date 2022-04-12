The Narrows Center for the Arts, located on Anawan Street in Fall River, is pleased to announce a new discount ticket program for college students. The Narrows Center is steadfast in presenting music that matters, art that inspires, and a commitment to community.

“We believe that art should be available to everyone, not just those with economic means. In the past, we have provided opportunities for school-age students to attend art shows, partnered with area agencies to provide classes and programs, and offered access to our galleries with no entrance fees. Providing an inexpensive opportunity for area college students to attend our performances is a natural expansion of those programs,” stated Patrick Norton, Executive Director at the Narrows Center.

Students will be exposed to a wide variety of genres and musical styles they may have never heard in person. Discounted tickets are $15, and students can purchase tickets at the box office on show night. Doors open at 7, shows begin at 8. College students must present a valid student ID. The schedule of concerts is available on the website at www.narrowscenter.org.

Throughout the year, patrons can visit the two Art Galleries free of charge during regular gallery hours while concert attendees can enjoy viewing the artwork on performance nights. Last summer the Narrows Center introduced “Summer Evenings in the Park,” a partnership with the City of Fall River, bringing free live music, arts and crafts, and food into different neighborhood parks, creating a sense of community and expanding the reach of the arts outside the confines of the physical building. The Narrows Center also provides a limited number of free performance tickets to veterans through the Vet Tix Program.

“The Narrows is not only an arts center, but a big part of the larger arts community which makes Fall River such a unique city. We are committed to providing opportunities for the public to be inspired by the performing and visual arts,” concluded Norton.

The Narrows Center for the Arts was founded in 1995 for the promotion and enjoyment of the visual and performing arts. The Narrows, a fully accessible venue, is comprised of two visual art galleries, a performance theater, visual artist studios, and rental space for events, classes, and meetings.

