The Haven Collection today announced it has closed its seed round, raising $2.6 million from six investors.

According to The Haven Collection, they are the first licensed daycare in the United States to offer unlimited use of workspaces and an onsite gym to all member families, is pleased to

According to the company, the funds from this round will allow the Haven Collection to build the foundation for its next stage of growth, which will include new club locations to serve even more families.

“We are so proud to announce this major milestone,” said Britt Riley, Co-Founder, The Haven Collection in a statement. “We started this funding round in late 2019, after the successful launch of our pilot club in Rhode Island. Then, due to the pandemic, we were forced to not only temporarily close our club, but also pause our aggressive growth plans. Completing our funding and getting back on track with new club openings is a testament to the viability of our concept and the demand for a childcare option that emphasizes care for the entire family.”

Co-founded by Britt Riley and Morgan Everson, the company opened its first club in Middletown, Rhode Island in 2019, and opened its second, in Gladstone, New Jersey, in the summer of 2021.

According to the company, Haven cares for the whole family, allowing parents to maximize their time while allowing them to be present in their child’s day, even during work hours. More than 100 families have joined the Haven Collection, where they have the opportunity to set their own flexible schedules for childcare while taking advantage of Instagram-worthy workspaces and self-care programs.

Haven’s unique philosophy towards childcare blends a Reggio Emilia approach with a play-based Montessori-style atmosphere. The individualized curriculum was developed by Education Director Haley Paige alongside behavioral specialist Dr. Deanna Conley to give children the opportunity to grow into their world feeling confident, secure, independent, nurtured, and loved from birth through pre-kindergarten.

“In addition to disrupting the traditional daycare setting, the company is shifting the paradigm for childcare workers. Haven’s employees are offered a career path with salaried positions and full benefits to ensure that every child is cared for by highly qualified, motivated, and nurturing people, who, given the significance of development that takes place during this stage, are considered “baby brain surgeons” by Haven,” the company says in a press release.

Haven Collection shares that thir clubs offer a consistent model, which includes:

A childcare program based on a unique blend of a Reggio Emilia philosophy and a Montessori-style of learning, where kids explore their world through play-based care from fully qualified caregivers – who are paid a salary with benefits. Haven clubs offer a unique mix of flexible scheduling giving members the ability to scale up and down as needed without a weekly minimum or set schedule required. Parents can choose to have their children attend childcare as little as 2 half days or one full day per week or five days a week from 8am to 6pm.

An “Instagrammable” (and soundproofed) workspace offering private and shared spaces, perfect for families that work remotely, have flexible schedules, are self-employed, or in school. Amenities include a conference room, printers, Wi-Fi, coffee/tea and snacks and most importantly, a beautiful large picture window to look out over the playground through when you want to see your happy child playing with their friends outside.

A fitness area with streaming classes provided by Peloton® as well as Peloton® Spin bikes; in-person yoga, Pilates and strength training, and more.

A wellness suite with access to massage, physical therapy, reflexology, reiki, life & career coaching, new and expecting parent support groups, and more.

For more information, visit www.yourhaven.life.