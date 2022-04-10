The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

Laundromat Newport RI Historical District – Newport: $245,000

“Micki’s Mat, AKA Bellevue Cleaners and Laundry is a coin operated laundromat facility consisting of 19 washing machines and 20 dryers varying in size”.

Well-Established Korean & Japanese Restaurant – Middletown: $130,000

Great opportunity for a lovely and well-established restaurant in Middletown, RI. 80+ seatings with big parking space. A liquor license that can be transferred.

568 Park Ave – Portsmouth: $1,199,500

“Incredible opportunity!Now offering 568 Park Avenue/32 Blue Bill Way better known as CJ’s Pub, a well established Island Park tavern in coastal Portsmouth. Included in the sale are a free-standing warehouse & residential cottage.Island Park has become a magnet for new & interesting restaurant & bar options. “

Radisson Hotel Providence Airport – Warwick: $2.5 million (Auction)

“Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the 112-room Radisson Hotel Providence Airport located in Warwick, RI. The hotel, having recently completed a comprehensive $2.5 million renovation, offers the newest product offering in its competitive set, requiring minimal change of ownership PIP expenses for a new owner.”

Breakfast Lunch Restaurant For Sale – Lincoln: $39,900

“Established breakfast lunch restaurant with a long history(over 50 years) of providing great food and service to their community of raving and loyal fans. This business is located in a very densely populated area of Northern Rhode Island. It offers dine-in for 70 patrons, along with take out service.”

Prime Location Rhode Island Sports Bar & Grill w/Property – Providence County: $1,695,000

“Outstanding high-traffic lighted corner location. Popular and Busy Sports Bar and Tavern. Recently updated and in great condition. Huge kitchen set up to handle heavy volume. Two big bars, an updated entertainment game room, and an expansive outdoor dining area. Perfect for a Beer-garden.”

South County Successful Sandwich Shop – Narragansett – $249,000

“Very popular and extremely successful turnkey deli/sandwich shop, which has had the same owner since opening in the spring of 1993, is now available for purchase. The owner is retiring. This deli is a favorite to locals, tourists, and URI students alike.”

149 W Main Rd – Middletown Development – Middletown: $995,000

“Vacant lot, +-.87 acres, 131′ frontage on W Main Road, Middletown, RI”

0 W Main Rd – Old Farm Commons – Middletown: $20,000,000

“Over 70 acres ready for site development. Situated on Route 114 (West Main Road), directly enroute to downtown Newport, waterfront and historic mansions. All frontage can be leased. Please contact broker for more details.”