In a crowded Congressional race, Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner hopes to stand out from the crowd running on his record as Treasurer, and his advocacy for education and labor. He joins a What’sUpNewp videocast tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Magaziner has been compiling an impressive list of union endorsements, with several labor leaders noting Magaziner’s support for education and support for labor issues.

We’ll ask Magaziner about his priorities if elected to Congress, how he sees bipartisanship in a Congress that is woefully divided. What are the threats to our democracy, whether he sees himself lined up with progressives, moderates, or somewhere in-between?  What are his views on term limits for Congress, for the Supreme Court? And what can he do as a congressman to specifically aid Rhode Island?

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.