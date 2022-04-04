In a crowded Congressional race, Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner hopes to stand out from the crowd running on his record as Treasurer, and his advocacy for education and labor. He joins a What’sUpNewp videocast tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Magaziner has been compiling an impressive list of union endorsements, with several labor leaders noting Magaziner’s support for education and support for labor issues.

We’ll ask Magaziner about his priorities if elected to Congress, how he sees bipartisanship in a Congress that is woefully divided. What are the threats to our democracy, whether he sees himself lined up with progressives, moderates, or somewhere in-between? What are his views on term limits for Congress, for the Supreme Court? And what can he do as a congressman to specifically aid Rhode Island?

Watch/Participate on YouTube

Watch/Participate on Facebook