The Naval War College Foundation has received a major state grant to continue programming for an innovative partnership between the Naval War College and Rogers High School for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The $9,240 grant from the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities will fund the Rogers High School International Studies & Leadership Program, an elective course that welcomes two dozen international military officers studying at the U.S. Naval War College (USNWC) to present guest lectures at the public high school.

Brazil Navy Capt. Mauricio do Nascimento Pinto, an international student at the U.S. Naval War College, and his wife, far right, pose with students enrolled in Rogers High School International Studies & Leadership Program during a visit to the class in January 2022. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROGERS HIGH SCHOOL INTERNATIONAL STUDIES & LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

The officers visit Newport’s public high school wearing their nation’s military uniform or cultural garments. In exchange, students take a field trip to the Naval War College to meet faculty. The course is open to approximately 50 students, divided evenly between the fall and spring semesters. Leadership and current events are integrated into the curriculum. An officer from the Ukraine Navy now studying at the USNWC and his teenage daughter visited students in April to discuss his country’s history and the current war with Russia. Past presentations included water conservation in Bangladesh, drug trafficking in Colombia, Middle East politics and social realities in Israel and approaches to criminal law and justice in Singapore.

Rogers High School students wait with Ukraine flags for the arrival of a visiting Ukraine Navy officer and his teenage daughter on April 1, 2022. The officer, an international student from the U.S. Naval War College, gave a presentation on his country to students taking an elective course taught by social studies teacher Coleen Turner, shown center background. PHOTO COURTESY OF NAVAL WAR COLLEGE FOUNDATION

The program was co-founded in 2014 by Coleen Turner, chair of the Social Studies Department at Rogers High School and retired Navy Capt. Mark Turner, the former director of the USNWC Navy Staff College.

“We are grateful to the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities for their support for our ongoing collaboration that gives Newport high school students the opportunity to meet officers from all over the world and learn about global affairs,” said U.S. Navy Capt. (Ret.) George E. Lang, Jr., CEO of the Naval War College Foundation.

“It’s also important to acknowledge that the College’s international officers benefit as well from their exposure to young people whose futures will be shaped by the important topics being discussed in the classroom.”

The Rogers High School International Studies & Leadership Program received a generous $10,000 grant from the John Clarke Trust (Bank of America, N.A., co-trustee) for the current academic year.

You can learn more about the 2022 round of major grant awards here.

The Rhode Island Council for the Humanities is an independent state affiliate of the

National Endowment for the Humanities. The Council seeds, supports, and strengthens public history, cultural heritage, civic education and community engagement by and for all Rhode Islanders. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed by participants in the Rogers High School International Studies & Leadership Program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Source: Naval War College Foundation