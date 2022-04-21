Hotel Viking this week announced new leadership at Spa Fjör, with the appointment of Adrienne Willis as Spa Director.

Adrienne will lead the spa’s unique East meets West spa philosophies, expanded services, and treatment enhancements, and oversees day-to-day operations of Spa Fjör including its six treatment rooms, an expanded relaxation room, Himalayan sea salt wall, infrared sauna, indoor pool, hot tub and more, according to Hotel Viking.

Spa Fjör is the ultimate sanctuary for guests and Newport locals alike, according to Hotel viking. The name “Fjör” is an old Norse word representing “vitality, energy, and life,” which connects to the hotel’s impressive heritage. Guests can experience signature services like the One Bellevue Bourbon Body Scrub, Spa Fjör massages and facials, global rituals, and in-depth wellness journeys.

In her role as Spa Director, Adrienne Willis joins Hotel Viking with over a decade of wellness experience. Willis’ previous role was Director of Spa at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, outside of Austin, where she oversaw spa operations including its retail partnership program as well as the development of treatment and service offerings. Following her time as Spa Coordinator at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa, Willis gained additional experience at multiple Hyatt properties including Hyatt Regency Monterey Resort & Spa in California and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

“Adrienne brings a fresh, exciting new light to Hotel Viking with her passionate and dedicated demeanor,” says Hotel Viking General Manager Meaghan Walsh in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp. “Wellbeing is top of mind for our guests, and we’re excited to have Adrienne lead Spa Fjör and see the long-term impact she will have on the staff, guests and overall wellness programming.”

Also offered at Hotel Viking are individual and family fitness membership programs.

Hotel Viking says membership amenities include:

Unlimited use of the fitness facilities

Unlimited use of the locker room including infrared sauna, pool & hot tub

Complimentary valet parking

Membership enhancements include:

Complimentary weekend yoga class, based on availability

Complimentary use of hotel bicycles, based on availability, reservation required in advance

One complimentary spa guest pass per month

20% off Best Available Rate at Hotel Viking plus complimentary upgrade upon check in, based on availability

Preferred rates for groups, meetings and social events at the hotel

Hill Market Coffee Upgrade: receive a medium coffee for the price of a small

One Bellevue Restaurant: receive a complimentary appetizer for your party of two or more.

Rates begin at $150 per month for a single membership. For more information about Spa Fjör, Hotel Viking, or memberships, call 401-848-4848 or email relax@spafjor.com. Reservations can also be made by visiting Hotel Viking’s website.