The Legislative Press Bureau at the Rhode Island General Assembly shares these highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week, April 4 – 8.

Senate passes legislation on plastic, reusable bags



The Senate passed legislation (2022-S 2446) introduced by Senate President

Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would reduce

the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and

providing penalties for violations. The measure now moves to the House, where

similar legislation (2022-H 7065) has been introduced by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

(D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett). The Senate also passed legislation

(2022-S 2048) introduced by Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol,

Tiverton) that would repeal the sales tax on reusable retail bags. The measure now

moves to the House, where similar legislation (2022-H 7240) has been introduced by

Rep. June Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol).

Click here to see Ruggerio release.

Click here to see Felag release.

House OKs McNamara bill to end ban on speech therapy for children over 9



The House of Representatives passed legislation (2022-H 7273) introduced by Rep.

Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) that would end the practice of

terminating speech language pathology in schools solely because the child has

attained 9 years of age or greater. The measure now moves to the Senate, where

similar legislation (2022-S 2570) has been introduced by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo (DDist. 27, Cranston, West Warwick).

Click here to see news release

Senate OKs McCaffrey bill to redefine felonies and misdemeanors

The Senate passed legislation (2022-S 2367) sponsored by Senate Majority Leader

2 – 2 – Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) that would revise the state’s definitions

of felonies, misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors — the latest step in an ongoing

effort to reform the state’s criminal justice system through a “justice reinvestment”

approach. The measure now moves to the House, where similar legislation (2022-H

7355) has been introduced by Rep. Leonela “Leo” Felix (D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket).

Click here to see news release.

Senate passes Cano’s Early Educator Investment Act

The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket)

that would make critical investments in supporting, training and retaining early

educators. The Early Educator Investment Act (2022-S 2235) directs the state’s

Children’s Cabinet to set a target wage scale for early educators and identify

strategies for increasing compensation. The bill is part of the Senate’s legislative

package designed to expand and strengthen the state’s early childhood care and

education system. Rep. Julie A. Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) has

sponsored the legislation (2022-H 7283) in the House of Representatives.

Click here to see news release.

House approves bill to protect elections cybersecurity

The House approved legislation (2022-H 7732) sponsored by House Innovation,

Internet and Technology Committee Chairwoman Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74,

Jamestown, Middletown) in conjunction with Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to

authorize the secretary of state and the Board of Elections to conduct a cybersecurity

assessment of Rhode Island’s elections system and create systems to protect future

elections from cyberattack. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Senate Judiciary

Committee Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East

Providence) is sponsoring companion legislation (2022-S 2809).

Click here to see news release.

Senate passes Cano bill that increases parental or family leave



The Senate passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket)

that increases the amount of parental or family leave available to an employee from

13 weeks to 24 weeks in any two calendar years. The bill (2022-S 2243) applies to

every employee who has been employed by the same employer for 12 consecutive

months. Rep. Joshua J. Giraldo (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) has introduced the bill

(2022-H 7717) in the House of Representatives.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. Solomon introduces legislation to curb theft of catalytic converters

Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick) has introduced legislation designed

to help curb the theft of catalytic converters. The bill (2022-H 7751) would require

the purchaser of a catalytic converter to obtain a copy of the registration for the

vehicle from which it was removed and provide a copy to law enforcement.

Click here to see news release.

Rep. Vella-Wilkinson bill would make state websites more accessible to disabled

Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) has introduced legislation

that would improve the accessibility to state websites for those with disabilities. The

bill (2022-H 8066) would require all newly established public access websites to be

3 – 3 -in compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Existing

state websites would be required to comply no later than July 1, 2027, and

municipalities would be strongly encouraged to adopt consistent standards.

Click here to see news release.

Bill would hold private colleges, universities financially accountable to host cities



Surrounded by fellow Providence elected officials and a coalition of community

members and student-led organizations at a State House event, Rep. David Morales

(D-Dist. 7, Providence) and Sen. Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6, Providence) called for

passage of legislation enabling municipalities to tax properties owned by private

colleges and universities (2022-H 7956, 2022-S 2600) and allowing host communities

to impose up to a 2% tax on their endowments, to be used only for the host’s public

school district (2022-H 7813).

Click here to see news release.

RI Legislative Black and Latino Caucus unveils legislative priorities



The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus unveiled its 2022 legislative

priority list. The caucus is chaired by Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket).

Among the bills highlighted was legislation (2022-H 7938, 2022-S 2379) sponsored

by Rep. José F. Batista (D-Dist. 12, Providence) and Sen. Sen. Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) that specifies and restricts the use of excessive

physical force by peace officers and creates a civil action for constitutional rights

violations.

Click here to see news release.