Just a few decades ago, the list of breweries to visit in any given area were small—perhaps a handful around larger metro areas and a few more tucked away in rural spots. Thanks to the craft brewery revolution, though, no one need look too hard to find a bounty of venues to visit. Retail sales of craft beer in the U.S. grew from $10 million in 2011 to $29 million in 2019, according to Statista, with the COVID-19 pandemic creating the first dip in sales in 2020 after increases every year. In 2019, small and independent brewers put 26.3 million barrels of beer into the world, according to the Brewers Association, representing inroads into the beer market share.

Most breweries don’t just roll out the barrels, though. They also offer tours, which has become an increasingly popular activity for those 21 and over. Businesses capitalizing on areas where craft breweries are clustered nearby package tours and provide transport. Like wine tastings at vineyards, visitors can taste a brewery’s products. In-demand beers and small-batch brews can be events in their own right, with beer lovers lining up to get limited-release beers. If nothing else, brewery tours are usually a cheap way to drink a lot of beer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breweries in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor.

#13. Ravenous Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Address: 840 Cumberland Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895-5657
#12. Bucket Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
– Address: 100 Carver Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860
#11. Shaidzon Beer Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Address: 141 Fairgrounds Rd, West Kingston, South Kingstown, RI 02892-1512
#10. Smug Brewing Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6 reviews)
– Address: 100 Carver Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860
#9. Foolproof Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Address: 241 Grotto Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-3403
#8. LineSider Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Address: 1485 S County Trl Suite 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818-1747
#7. Crooked Current Brewery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Address: 560 Mineral Spring Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-3363
#6. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
– Address: 293 JT Connell Rd, Newport, RI 02840
#5. The Guild

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Address: 461 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860-2913
#4. Proclamation Ale Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Address: 298 Kilvert St, South Kingstown, RI 02886-1345
#3. Whalers Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Address: 1174 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, South Kingstown, RI 02879-8316
#2. Tilted Barn Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Address: 1 Helmsley Pl, Exeter, RI 02822-3740
#1. Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Address: 63 Canal St, Westerly, RI 02891-1552
