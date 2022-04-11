Interested in visiting one of Rhode Island’s craft breweries on Easter Sunday?
Here’s a list of which Rhode Island breweries will be open and closed on Sunday, April 17, courtesy of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.
Rhode Island Breweries Open on Easter
FoolProof Brewing – Normal hours, 12 noon – 6
Linesider – Normal hours, 12 noon – 6
Long Live Beerworks – Normal hours 12 noon – 5
Lops Brewing – 10 am to 6 pm
Moniker Brewery – Normal hours
Narragansett Beer – Normal hours
Newport Craft Brewing – Normal hours
Pivotal Brewing – Normal hours 12 noon to 5
Proclamation Ale – 12 noon to 6
Providence Brewing Co – Normal hours
Ravenous Brewing – Normal hours
Rejects Beer Co – Normal hours
Shaidzon Beer Co – 12 noon to 5
Six Pack Brewing – 12 noon to 5
Taproots Brewing Co – 11 am to 4 pm (bar service only, no food)
The General’s Crossing – Normal hours
Twelve Guns Brewing – Normal hours
Union Station Brewery – 11:30 am to 1:00 am
West Passage Brewpub – Normal hours
Rhode Island Breweries Closed on Easter
Apponaug Brewing Co – Closed
Beer on Earth – Closed
Bravo Brewing – Closed
Buttonwoods – Closed
Chair 2 – Closed
Coddington Brewpub – Closed
Crooked Current – Closed
Grey Sail Brewing of RI – Closed
Hive Beer – Closed
Ragged Island Farm Brewery – (Closed temporarily under construction)
Revival (LVP&B) – Closed
Smug Brewing – Closed
The Guild Pawtucket – Closed
The Guild Warren – Closed
Tilted Barn Brewery – Closed
Trinity Brewhouse – Closed
Whalers Brewing – Closed
