red and white neon lights
Photo by Nextvoyage on Pexels.com

Interested in visiting one of Rhode Island’s craft breweries on Easter Sunday?

Here’s a list of which Rhode Island breweries will be open and closed on Sunday, April 17, courtesy of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.

Rhode Island Breweries Open on Easter

FoolProof Brewing – Normal hours, 12 noon – 6

Linesider – Normal hours, 12 noon – 6

Long Live Beerworks – Normal hours 12 noon – 5

Lops Brewing – 10 am to 6 pm

Moniker Brewery – Normal hours

Narragansett Beer – Normal hours

Newport Craft Brewing – Normal hours

Pivotal Brewing – Normal hours 12 noon to 5

Proclamation Ale – 12 noon to 6

Providence Brewing Co – Normal hours

Ravenous Brewing – Normal hours 

Rejects Beer Co – Normal hours

Shaidzon Beer Co – 12 noon to 5 

Six Pack Brewing – 12 noon to 5

Taproots Brewing Co – 11 am to 4 pm (bar service only, no food)

The General’s Crossing – Normal hours

Twelve Guns Brewing – Normal hours

Union Station Brewery – 11:30 am to 1:00 am

West Passage Brewpub – Normal hours

Rhode Island Breweries Closed on Easter

Apponaug Brewing Co – Closed

Beer on Earth – Closed

Bravo Brewing – Closed

Buttonwoods – Closed

Chair 2 – Closed

Coddington Brewpub – Closed

Crooked Current – Closed

Grey Sail Brewing of RI – Closed

Hive Beer – Closed

Ragged Island Farm Brewery – (Closed temporarily under construction)

Revival (LVP&B) – Closed

Smug Brewing – Closed

The Guild Pawtucket – Closed

The Guild Warren – Closed

Tilted Barn Brewery – Closed

Trinity Brewhouse – Closed

Whalers Brewing – Closed

What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).