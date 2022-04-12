There was a very lucky guest who won a massive progressive slot jackpot on April 4th, 2022 at Mohegan Sun.

The guest, who chose to keep their identity and information private, won $3.8 million on one of Mohegan Sun’s most popular games, IGT’s Wheel of Fortune.

According to Mohegan Sun, this is the largest jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Mohegan Sun in nearly 20 years. The previous high mark was on October 26, 2003, when a guest struck it big for close to $4.49 million on a Wheel of Fortune slots game.

Mohegan Sun is home to nearly 4,000 slot machines and nearly 300 table games across two unique casinos and offers various promotions throughout the year.