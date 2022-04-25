Seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks announced today he is adding a second Gillette Stadium show and will now perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on May 20 and May 21, 2022.

This brand-new opening night will be Brooks’ Gillette Stadium debut and mark the return of live music to Gillette Stadium. Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to the Boston market for the first time in seven years and make his only New England stadium tour stop at the home of the Patriots and Revolution.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour has shattered records across the country, setting all-time attendance records in more than 77 cities.

Tickets to this newly announced opening night on May 20 will go on sale Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Seating will be formatted in-the-round and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes. All seats are reserved and there is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the show. There are no advance box office sales and no general ticket sales at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office in advance of the show.

Tickets can only be purchased in one of three ways:

• Online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

• By calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

• On the Ticketmaster app through a mobile device

Fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks now and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.