Secretary of State Gorbea praises Senate passage of Let RI Vote Act

Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Nellie M. Gorbea today praised the state Senate’s passage of the Let RI Vote Act.

“The act of casting a ballot is foundational to our democracy,” Gorbea said. “At a time when we see states working to restrict voting options for their citizens, Rhode Island must continue to be a leader in voting access. I thank Senator Dawn Euer (D-Newport, Jamestown) for sponsoring the Let RI Vote Act and applaud the Rhode Island Senate for passing this important legislation.

“During my time as Secretary of State, I have worked to improve access to the ballot box while maintaining the integrity of every vote,” she said. “My office has modernized elections with the passage of automated voter registration, online voter registration, early in-person voting and secure voting equipment. These changes facilitated record voter turnout in the state’s 2020 general election. The Let RI Vote Act continues the process of modernizing our elections while at the same time removing unnecessary and outdated barriers to voting.”

But GOP doesn’t like it

At a press conference just hours before the Senate vote, GOP state chair Sue Cienki and Republican Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, were critical of the legislation, particularly because they say it eliminates requirements for two witnesses or a notary to attest to the identity of mail-ballot voters. They were also critical of what’s called mail-ballot harvesting, when individuals go to nursing homes and elderly housing facilities, offering to help obtain and submit mail ballots.

A spokesman for the Let’s Vote RI coalition told the Providence Journal that the bill has safeguards to verify the identity and signature of mail-ballot applicants.

DaSilva running for re-election in East Providence

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva has announced for reelection, winning praise from Gov. Dan Mckee.

“He’s been an incredible partner during my first term in office,” McKee said “We’ve worked closely together on key economic development initiatives in his community that have created good paying jobs. Mayor Da Silva is a champion for his community and I look forward to continuing our work together to boost East Providence.

Women to hold reception for Magaziner

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner will be holding a “Women for Seth” reception this Wednesday, April 27, hosted by more than 35 Rhode Island women leaders who are endorsing his bid to be the next representative of Rhode Island’s second congressional district.

