Magaziner has successful fundraising quarter

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a candidate for the second Congressional seat, said today on a WhatsUpNewp videocast that he raised $1.4 million in the quarter that ended March 31. Official reports are not due until the end of the month.

Magaziner said he was pleased that 70 percent of the contributions were from Rhode Islanders.

He also locked up another union endorsement, earning the support of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 99.

“Seth has put electricians to work on school construction and clean energy projects across the state and has been one of the strongest allies for working people in Rhode Island,” said IBEW Local 99 Business Manager Joseph Walsh, Jr. “We are proud to support Seth for Congress because he has been a champion for working people- supporting apprenticeship programs, job training programs, and high safety standards- and we know he will take that same commitment to working people to Congress.”

LaMountain and Silvaggio announce for Senate 31 seat

Warwick resident and former state prosecutor Matt LaMountain announced he will be running as a Democrat in Senate District 31, which includes neighborhoods in Warwick and Cranston. Republican John Silvaggio also announced his candidacy. They join Black Lives Executive Director Harrison Tuttle, who announced his candidacy last week and who received the endorsement of incumbent Sen. Kendra Anderson, a progressive Democrat, who announced she would not seek re-election.

Pearson withdraws from a race he never entered

State Sen. Ryan Pearson, a Democrat who represents Cumberland, announced he will not be running for General Treasurer. Pearson, the Senate Finance Committee Chair, who never announced for the position, said he’d been considering it.