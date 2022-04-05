In a crowded Congressional race, Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner hopes to stand out from the crowd running on his record as Treasurer, and his advocacy for education and labor. He joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday.

During our conversation, we ask Magaziner about his priorities if elected to Congress, how he sees bipartisanship in a Congress that is woefully divided, what he believes are the threats to our democracy, and whether he sees himself lined up with progressives, moderates, or somewhere in-between? We also ask him about his views on term limits for Congress, for the Supreme Court, what can he do as a congressman to specifically aid Rhode Island, and more.