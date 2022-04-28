Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the worst commutes in Rhode Island

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#5. Newport County

– Average commute time: 22.5 minutes

— #1,832 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.7% shorter than state average

— 18.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (6%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (7%)

#4. Providence County

– Average commute time: 25 minutes

— #1,241 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.8% shorter than state average

— 9.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (3.5%)

#3. Bristol County

– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes

— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.4% longer than state average

— 6.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (5.6%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (5%)

#2. Kent County

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.8% longer than state average

— 6.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.5%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (3.5%)

#1. Washington County

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes

— #886 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.7% longer than state average

— 2.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (7.1%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (5.2%)

