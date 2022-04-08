Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the recent sale of 61 Water’s Edge Unit #17 in Tiverton. The townhouse sold for $1,195,000.

The buyer was represented by Midge Berkery, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Tom Little of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

Photos courtesy of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in the Villages on Mount Hope Bay, this custom-designed condo with high-end finishes features a gourmet kitchen, custom built-ins, and beautiful water views of Narragansett Bay.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, this is the most expensive condo sale in Tiverton in 2022.

“This beautiful townhouse has it all,” says Midge Berkery in a statement. “I am thrilled to have represented my buyers for this fabulous condo with incredible amenities.”

The Villages at Mount Hope Bay is a 55+ community featuring a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, nature trails, and more.