BankNewport today announced that it has awarded $45,000 in grants to four organizations in Rhode Island that are fighting food insecurity: Barrington Tap-In, McCauley Ministries, the Salvation Army Providence Corps, and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“As a true community bank, supporting those who support our neighbors is essential to our mission,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport in a statement. “We are extremely proud to contribute to the nonprofit community throughout Rhode Island who perform tireless and selfless work to care for those in need.”

Yvette Kenner, Administrator, McAuley Ministries; Carmen Diaz-Jusino, Vice President, Community Development Officer, BankNewport; Barbara Haynes, Executive Director, McAuley Ministries; Erin Mallo, Vice President, Branch Manager (S. Angell Street, Providence Branch), BankNewport.

Barrington Tap-In, an all-volunteer agency, works to improve the quality of life for residents of Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, and Warren by providing resources to address food insecurity and economic hardship.

“We are so grateful for BankNewport’s support,” said Tirza Rivera-Ciara, President, Barrington Tap-In. “These resources have helped us provide food, including refrigerated products and fresh produce, to 376 families in need per month in the East Bay, as well as cleaning products, toiletries, houseware items, and linens. This donation is also helping our organization to move to ‘client choice’ this May, when our clients will be able to choose for themselves the food that best suits their needs.”

McAuley Ministries, based in Providence, provides the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, health services, emotional support, and guidance to the most vulnerable in the community. The grant will support McAuley House’s Healthy Meals and Food Pantry Program, which provides a daily breakfast and lunch feeding program serving up to 250 people daily, as well as a food pantry which offer supplemental food assistance to both daily meal guests as well as other residents from surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are very grateful to BankNewport for their generous support for the Healthy Meals and Food Pantry program at McAuley House,” said Barbara Haynes, Executive Director, McAuley Ministries. “The economic impact of the pandemic and increasing costs for basic human needs has been devastating for so many, and especially for those in the Elmwood and South Providence neighborhoods. BankNewport’s responsive support for the needs of the most vulnerable will help to ease their burdens.”

The Salvation Army Providence Corps aspires to assist individuals to become more independent through a variety of services and programs. The BankNewport grant will support the organization’s efforts to provide food pantry and hot meal services to those in need in Providence, Pawtucket, and Newport through its Emergency Assistance Program, including its Sunday Community Meal program, which welcomes individuals and families in need of a nutritious, balanced meal and fellowship.

“The generosity of BankNewport has provided resources that allow us to touch many lives. BankNewport is in the truest sense a partner in service as we address the needs of suffering people across Rhode Island. With their help we have put smiles on the faces of innocent children and hope into the lives of desperate parents. We are proud to call BankNewport, both partner and friend!”

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank has been distributing millions of pounds of food to those in need of assistance through a network of member agencies across the state. The BankNewport grant will address the Food Bank’s priorities of protecting the most vulnerable from hunger, enabling food insecure families to achieve their nutrition and health goals, and securing a sustainable future for the Food Bank.

“We are so grateful for BankNewport’s longstanding partnership, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Kate MacDonald, director of communications. “This generous gift will help us to continue putting fresh, nutritious and culturally responsive foods on the tables of Rhode Islanders in need.”