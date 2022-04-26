The first cleanup of Butts Hill Fort in 2022 took place this past weekend. A volunteer force of 34 citizens of all ages showed up bright and early Saturday, April 23rd to the Revolutionary War Fort in Portsmouth RI.

The tasks ahead of them; fill three dumpsters with debris left over from the last cleanups in 2021, continue clearing debris from the interior and exterior of the fort, and the grinding of the many stumps to let the town mow.

Armed with rakes, shovels, tree saws and loppers, they went to work. Once again the members from Fort Adams came prepared with a stump grinder and personnel.

Volunteer crews focused on several areas including the start of clearing of the defensive ditches at the entrance to the Fort as well as clearing the earthworks on the interior of the fort. Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee member Burt Quist remarked “You can really see the difference the last few clearings have made, we’re excited to see how far we’ve come but also resolute in knowing how far we have to go ”.

Chris Zeeman from Fort Adams & Stump Grinder. Photo: S. Chiaro



The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee would like to thank all those who

participated in this weekend’s cleanup. Special thanks go to our friends at the Fort at the south end of the Island. The crew from Fort Adams once again made a major impact on the results with personnel and the Stump Grinder. The Committee also thanks Megan deBethune for once again utilizing her tractor to help speed up the clearing of the debris.

Anyone interested in joining our efforts to restore the Fort and to broaden the public knowledge of the Rhode Island Campaign can email Seth Chiaro at seth.chiaro@gmail.com. Look for Butts Hill Fort Restoration on Facebook.

Source: Butts Hill Fort