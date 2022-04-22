Meet your new best friend, Bruno– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Layla is a 1-year-old male Retriever/Labrador Mix.

Bruno is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in at between 60 and 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bruno;

Bruno is a 1 year old, retriever mix with so many butt wiggles for his new family. He loves greeting new people with a hug and kiss. He is gentle and a very good boy! He knows his basic commands, is super cuddly and loves attention! He has no experience with cats. He has been around other dogs before and wouldn’t mind a friend! Bruno also is good with sturdy/savvy kids! If you think that Bruno is the perfect boy for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by to meet him!

For more information about Bruno, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.