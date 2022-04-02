There is absolutely no question that when Rhode Islanders have an opportunity to help other Rhode Islanders, they rise to the occasion with great generosity.

And that generosity has been on full display throughout the 3rd annual 401Gives, with donations to local nonprofits topping $2.02 million as of 3:27 p.m., putting the day halfway to achieving its goal to raise $4.01 million. Those dollars are the result of 8,539 individuals making a total of 13,039 donations.

“Rhode Islanders are awesome and we’re seeing that today,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way of RI’s president and CEO in a statement. “To see the great work of our state’s nonprofit sector take center stage today and for them to feel the support of the people and state they’re so dedicated to is really amazing. We’re well on our way to setting a new fundraising high for 401Gives, and we of course would love to hit our goal.”

Among the day’s top fundraising organizations going into the mid-afternoon are School One with $68,503, Audubon Society of Rhode Island at $64,290, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport having raised $45,296. A total of 89 nonprofits have raised more than $5,000, and 488 different organizations have received a gift.

Beginning at 4:01 p.m., the Papitto Opportunity Connection will match the first $20,000 in gifts received during the hour.

Anyone can visit 401Gives.org to make a gift in support of any of the 530+ Rhode Island nonprofits raising funds for their work. On the site, donors can search for organizations by community, zip code, and cause.

Source: United Way of Rhode Island