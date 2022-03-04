- Advertisement -

After taking two years off due to COVID-19, What’sUpNewp’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration featuring the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers is back!

Join What’sUpNewp from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Friday, March 11th, the eve of the 2022 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for (finally) our 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!

What’sUpNewp is excited to bring this event back and we’re thankful for the participation and partnership of Midtown Oyster Bar.

- Advertisement -

For those of you who have never attended this event before, it does get very busy. If you need or want a seat or table, we encourage you to get there early.

This year we’ll be using this event to raise funds for the AOH Pipes & Drums.

Party For A Purpose

There is no cover for this event and seating is on a first-come-first-served basis.

While there is no cover, we’re asking for your help in raising some funds.

- Advertisement -

This will be the first public performance for the AOH Pipes and Drums since 2019. The last two years have been difficult for the AOH Pipes & Drums – with no performances and the lack of fundraising opportunities.

We’ll be using this event to help raise some funds to support the AOH Pipes and Drums. Funds raised will go directly to the AOH Pipe & Drums and will support their equipment needs and travel expenses to perform at other events and in other parades.

Please consider giving what you can when the collection bucket makes its way around the room.

Schedule of Events

The tentative schedule is as follows (this is subject to change);

3:45 pm – A performance by the AOH Men’s Singers.

4:30 pm – A performance by the AOH Pipes & Drums.

If you’d like to get involved as a sponsor, musician, or organization; e-mail ryan@whatsupnewp.com or call 401-662-1653.