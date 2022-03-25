Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week, March 21 – 25, 2022.

This recap was provided by the Rhode Island General Assembly’s Legislative Press Bureau.

Assembly OKs temporary lift on the cap of days worked by retired teachers



The General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist.

65, East Providence) and Sen. Stephen R. Archambault (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, North

Providence, Johnston) to temporarily suspend the cap on the number of days retired

educators can work without penalty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently

allowable under an executive order set to expire March 31, the practice will be

extended through the end of the school year by the legislation (2022-H 7825, 2022-S

2560). The bill also provides greater flexibility in school transportation and allows

registered nurse graduates to work pending licensure to ease the nurse shortage while

the state still combats COVID-19 and its impacts.

Click here to see news release

Senate approves bill enacting Obamacare consumer protections in state law

The Senate approved legislation (2022-S 2080A) sponsored by Health and Human

Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28, Cranston, Providence) to

enact many of the consumer-protection elements of the federal Affordable Care Act

— commonly called “Obamacare” — into state law. The bill would provide Rhode

Islanders with permanent protections, such as prohibiting insurers from denying

coverage due to pre-existing medical conditions, even if the federal law is ever

weakened or repealed. The bill goes to the House, where Rep. June S. Speakman (DDist. 68, Warren, Bristol) is sponsoring companion legislation (2022-H 7560).

Click here to see the news release.

House OKs bill granting employee restroom access to those with medical issues

The House passed a bill (2022-H 7392) introduced by House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) to require retail establishments

with three or more employees on the premises without public restroom facilities to

allow customers suffering from eligible medical conditions access to their employee

restrooms upon presentation of documentation issued by a licensed physician. The

measure now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6, Providence)

has introduced a companion bill (2022-S 2719).

Click here to see the news release.



Euer, Handy bill, backed by McKee, seeks additional 600 MW of offshore wind



Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer (D-Dist.

13, Newport, Jamestown) and Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston) joined Gov.

Dan McKee and state and local officials to announce the introduction of their

legislation (2022-S 2583, 2022-H 7971) to require a market-competitive procurement

for approximately 600 megawatts of newly-developed offshore wind capacity. If

enacted, Rhode Island’s primary utility company would be required to issue a request

for proposals by Aug. 15. Click here to see the news release.

House passes bill for custody procedures for pets in divorce cases



The House passed legislation sponsored by Deputy Speaker Charlene M. Lima (DDist. 14, Cranston, Providence) on pet custody in divorce proceedings. The

legislation (2022-H 7087) directs the courts to consider factors such as who owned

the animal first or whether it was acquired following marriage, who tended to the

animal’s needs, which living arrangement is best for the animal and whether children

were involved in its care. Click here to see the news release



Senate roundtable discussion highlights climate action priorities



The Senate hosted “An Environmental Roundtable Discussion: Renewable Energy,

Clean Water & Jobs,” which brought together senators, advocates and others from the

community to discuss proposals to increase Rhode Island’s reliance on renewable

energy, protect water resources, and better prepare the state’s workforce for the green

jobs created by environmental and climate resiliency initiatives.

Click here to see the news release.



Murray, Handy sponsor legislation to lift families out of deep poverty



Sen. Melissa Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield) and Rep. Arthur

Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston) are sponsoring legislation (2022-S 2316, 2022-H 7789)

backed by the Raising Rhode Island Coalition to lift children out of deep poverty by

increasing the Rhode Island Works benefit to 50% of the federal poverty level and

raising it along with inflation. Under the bill, a family of three would see monthly

benefits rise from $721 to $959. The bill also better enables them to complete their

degree at CCRI, and extends the lifetime benefit limit from 48 to 60 months.

Click here to see the news release.



Bill would create behavioral health crisis services system, suicide hotline



Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith (D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket) has introduced

legislation (2022-H 7389) to establish a core state behavioral health crisis services

system. The system, which would be administered by the director of Behavioral

3 – 3 – Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, would include a 9-8-8 suicide

prevention hotline. Sen. Sandra Cano (D-Dist. 8, Pawtucket) is sponsoring the bill in

the Senate (2022-S 2467). Click here to see the news release.



Alzate, Murray bill would ensure high earners contribute their fair share



Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket), Sen. Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24,

Woonsocket, North Smithfield) and the Revenue for Rhode Island coalition kicked

off a campaign in support of legislation to raise revenue for the state by adding one

new tax bracket – at a marginal rate of 8.99 percent (in place of the current top rate of

5.99 percent) on income above $500,000, ensuring that the top 1 percent of earners

are contributing their fair share. The coalition estimates that the legislation (2022-H

7440, 2022-S 2264) would raise $144.5 million in new tax revenue.

Click here to see the news release.



Legislation would temporarily waive gasoline tax



Rep. James N. McLaughlin (D-Dist. 57, Cumberland, Central Falls) has introduced

legislation (2022-H 8006) to impose a moratorium on the payment of the fuel tax

until Dec. 31, 2022, to help Rhode Islanders as the price of gasoline has spiked. The

bill (2022-S 2305) has also been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Jessica de la Cruz

(R-Dist. 23, North Smithfield, Burrillville, Glocester). Click here to see the House news release. Click here to see the Senate news release.



Lawson bill would expand RI Promise scholarship program to care economy



The Senate Finance Committee heard testimony on legislation sponsored by Sen.

Valarie J. Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) to expand the RI Promise

scholarship program to students at Rhode Island College (RIC) for their last two years

of study when attaining a degree in the care economy. The legislation (2022-S 2591)

also would extend the RI Promise scholarship program to students who are unable to

meet the criteria set forth in the scholarship obligations due to medical or personal

leave, military obligations or disabilities. Click here to see the news release

For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilin.state.ri.us/News/.