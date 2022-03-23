There are many stories and many theories circling about the ever-popular and mysterious rock structure in Touro Park at the top of the hill bordering Bellevue Avenue in Newport.

Known as the Old Stone Mill (also referred to as the Newport Tower) some theories date back to the days of Vikings. Many historic groups, individuals, scientists, and journalists have performed extensive historic research on this controversial topic.

In the following video, Jan Slee President of The Historic Hill Association and John Bagwill guide you through a prerecorded video PowerPoint presentation based on extensive research done on the history of the Mill that looks to rival all other theories.