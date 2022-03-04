- Advertisement -

Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 585 Wolcott Avenue in Middletown for $4,350,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the highest sale in Middletown and second-highest sale in Newport County year-to-date.*

Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Eric Kirton represented the seller while Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s represented the buyer.

Eric Kirton said in a statement, “Easton’s Point is one of Middletown’s most sought-after locations. Steps from Easton’s Beach and close to downtown Newport, this property has a spectacular location, captivating views, and is beautifully appointed.”

According to Lila Delman, ‘Vantage Point’ is “an exceptional custom-built, shingle-style home conceptualized by the team of Horan Building Company and Tesa Architecture. Designed to embrace the ocean views and featuring five bedrooms, six full and one-half baths, and a private fenced yard complete with a gunite pool, the home hits all the marks. Situated minutes to downtown Newport or a short stroll in either direction to First or Second Beach, the home is in a wonderful location. Upon entering, you are greeted with a bright and spacious open concept floor-plan leading out to the rear deck with southwest-facing water views that offer great light and beautiful sunsets. The first floor features the great room with a gas fireplace, adjacent dining area, and kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a private den, bedroom with ensuite, a generous mudroom, half bath, and an attached 2-car garage. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, a secondary entertainment area with a large water-view deck, 2 additional bedrooms and bath, and an oversized den with full bath and a private balcony”.

